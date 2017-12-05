Plenty of wind with a temperature plunge

After a fairly quiet start to the week, the winds of change are already blowing into Mid-Michigan this morning. So much so, that the National Weather Service has hoisted Wind Advisories around many areas with winds expected to be a factor all day long.

>>Hour-by-hour: Temps to bottom out<<

Numerous power outages have been reported, keep track of them in our article all day long: Thousands without power as gusty winds hit Mid-Michigan.

Current Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory: in effect for the counties of Arenac, Bay, Clare, Genesee, Gladwin, Gratiot, Huron, Iosco, Isabella, Lapeer, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, and Tuscola until 7 PM this evening.

To keep track of the latest watches, warnings, and advisories, check out the Weather Alerts tab under the weather section on our homepage at wnem.com!

Today & Tonight

Wind and cold will be the big stories around Mid-Michigan today, with both already showing themselves this morning. When Wake Up started at 4:30, many areas were still in the middle 50s, but 40s have already started moving in and they'll continue to spread eastward through the morning.

We've already achieved our official high temperature for today, likely in many areas right at the midnight hour. Expect temperatures to be in the upper 30s and low 40s by lunchtime, falling into the lower and middle 30s by your evening drive.

With sustained winds around 20 to 30 miles per hour and occasional gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour, we'll have quite the wind chill once temperatures fall as well. By this evening, many areas may be experiencing wind chills in the teens and that's likely where we'll start on Wednesday morning.

Numerous power outages have been reported around the region and with these gusts continuing all day, we'll likely add more to the list. Before leaving the house today, secure any loose objects in the yard and prepare for that outage possibility. Driving will be difficult at times today, especially on north and south roads.

Most of today will be on the dry side, but a few snow showers will be possible later on this evening, with highest chances near the I-69 corridor. If this occurs, accumulations aren't expected to pile up, pockets of low visibility and a dusting of snow on the roads will be possible. We'll keep a close eye on this.

Overnight, expect partly to mostly cloudy conditions, with temperatures falling into the middle 20s by Wednesday morning, with wind chills in the teens. Winds will be breezy overnight, but not quite as strong as the daylight hours today.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.