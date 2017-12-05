McDonald's brings back Dollar Menu, but with food for $2, $3, too

McDonald's is revamping its dollar menu.

It won't be just the dollar menu anymore. Instead, it will be called the “$1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu”with a wider variety of options for the different price points.

“We built this new menu with variety and value firmly in mind,” said Chris Kempczinski, president, McDonald’s USA. “Our new value menu includes surprises like our completely new Classic Chicken sandwich, the inclusion of our Happy Meal and more. Whatever our guests crave – a delicious meal, a new taste, a mid-day snack or a family treat – they will find that $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu provides them with value and choice.”

The new menu includes the following options:

$1 menu items

Sausage Burrito

McChicken

Cheeseburger

Any Size Soft Drink

$2 menu items

Sausage McGriddles

2-piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders

Bacon McDouble

Small McCafé Beverage**

$3 menu items

Sausage McMuffin with Egg

NEW Classic Chicken Sandwich

Triple Cheeseburger

Happy Meal

The options will be available nationwide at participating restaurants starting January 4.

>>Read more here<<

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.