McDonald's brings back Dollar Menu, but with food for $2, $3, to

McDonald's brings back Dollar Menu, but with food for $2, $3, too

CNN -

McDonald's is revamping its dollar menu.

It won't be just the dollar menu anymore. Instead, it will be called the “$1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu”with a wider variety of options for the different price points.

“We built this new menu with variety and value firmly in mind,” said Chris Kempczinski, president, McDonald’s USA. “Our new value menu includes surprises like our completely new Classic Chicken sandwich, the inclusion of our Happy Meal and more. Whatever our guests crave – a delicious meal, a new taste, a mid-day snack or a family treat – they will find that $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu provides them with value and choice.”

The new menu includes the following options: 

$1 menu items

  • Sausage Burrito
  • McChicken
  • Cheeseburger
  • Any Size Soft Drink

$2 menu items

  • Sausage McGriddles
  • 2-piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders
  • Bacon McDouble
  • Small McCafé Beverage**

$3 menu items

  • Sausage McMuffin with Egg
  • NEW Classic Chicken Sandwich
  • Triple Cheeseburger
  • Happy Meal

The options will be available nationwide at participating restaurants starting January 4.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

