High winds cause power outages, affect Mackinac Bridge

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
STRAITS OF MACKINAC (WNEM) -

High winds swept across Michigan, knocking down trees and power lines and prompting a partial closure of the Mackinac Bridge.

Winds were reported gusting more than 50 mph (80 kph) on Tuesday morning in places. Consumers Energy and DTE Energy both reported several thousand scattered outages.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority says the bridge connecting Michigan's Upper and Lower peninsulas was closed Tuesday morning to all vehicles except for passenger cars, passenger vans and empty pickups.

Those crossing the bridge were told to drive slowly.

