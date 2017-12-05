Ann Arbor details plans for hunt to manage deer population

Plans are being detailed for Ann Arbor's expanded 2018 deer hunt as part of the city's ongoing deer management efforts.

The Ann Arbor News reports nonprofit contractor White Buffalo will complete sterilizations from Jan. 2-7 by tranquilizing up to 26 female deer and surgically removing their ovaries. A hunt to kill up to 250 deer is scheduled Jan. 8-31.

A number of parks will be closed 3 p.m.-midnight every day for the hunt. It could be the city's biggest hunt if it goes according to plan. A total of 156 deer were killed during hunts the last two winters.

Nichols Arboretum at the University of Michigan and some other properties at the school and Concordia University are expected to be closed on some days in January for the hunt.

