Gladwin wrestling coach loses home in fire

A wrestling coach’s quick actions got his family out of their home seconds after it caught on fire.

The Gladwin Assistant Fire Chief Greg Alward said it didn’t take long for the home on Youngs Road to be destroyed Sunday afternoon in Gladwin Township.

“They’re quick and anything that’s inside is going to suffer,” Alward said.

For Gladwin wrestling coach Scott Ferguson, it started with a trip to the hardware store.

“I just went and got this 100-pound cylinder filled up, I backed the truck in the driveway, I unloaded it in the garage,” Ferguson said. “It hadn’t been sitting there for five minutes.”

Scott’s girlfriend was inside the home and had just put up the Christmas tree.

A bang brought Ferguson back to the garage.

“All I could see was just flames, man,” Ferguson said. “It looked like a torch going off. I started hollering at her to get out of the house and I started pulling the vehicles out of the driveway.”

Ferguson said what happened next, happened quickly, losing medals that were meant for his team in just the coming weeks.

He also said he quickly found out what the culprit might have been.

“What we are speculating is that the fire did start in the garage by an LP cylinder,” Alward said.

Alward said the tank could have fallen over, generating a spark.

“Everybody that’s in the fire service knows that, you get an LP cylinder going, anything that’s close is going to be in trouble,” Alward said. “One hundred-pound cylinder, 20-pound cylinder, doesn’t matter.”

“It’s just one of those things you don’t ever think is really going to happen to you, you know?” Ferguson said. “You are just going through your day and boom.”

The home was insured.

Alward said the coach’s fast thinking helped avoid the worst.

“It was quick thinking on his part,” Alward said. “He was on the spot.”

“I just thought man, I have to get my family out of here and get out of the way,” Ferguson said. “I’m just going to have to learn from it. Probably won’t even mess with these 100-pound cylinders anymore.”

Ferguson and his family were relocated to a local hotel temporarily.

