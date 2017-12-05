Man to serve year in jail for unlicensed bitcoin operation - WNEM TV 5

Man to serve year in jail for unlicensed bitcoin operation

Posted: Updated:
Source: CNN Source: CNN
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -

Federal prosecutors say a Detroit man has been sentenced to slightly more than a year in prison for operating an unlicensed bitcoin business.

U.S. Attorney Halsey Frank says 41-year-old Sal Mansy was sentenced Monday following an investigation conducted by offices of the U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations in Michigan and Maine.

Frank says Mansy must also serve three years of supervised release, and is ordered to forfeit about $118,000 worth of cash and bitcoin. He pleaded guilty in May and will serve a year and a day in jail.

Court documents say Mansy bought and sold about $2.4 million worth of bitcoin online in 2013 and 2015. Bitcoin's a virtual currency. Documents say Mansy engaged in bitcoin transactions without registering his money-service business with proper federal authorities.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.