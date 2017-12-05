Police seek ID of suspect in Dollar General hit-and-run

Authorities need the public's help identifying a woman they say is responsible for a hit-and-run.

It happened Nov. 8 between 7:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. at the Dollar General located at 20260 Gratiot Road in Merrill.

Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office released a surveillance video image of the suspect who they say hit another vehicle in the parking lot and then left.

Police said the woman was driving a red Chevrolet Silverado, standard cab with a short box.

Any information please contact Det. Tohm 989-790-5439 or dtohm@saginawcounty.com.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.