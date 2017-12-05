Hepatitis A case confirmed in Michigan restaurant worker

Health officials are issuing an advisory after an employee of a Michigan eatery was diagnosed with hepatitis A.

The Oakland County Health Division advised all guests and staffers of Papa Romano’s who ate there between Nov. 22-26 to get a hepatitis A vaccine. The restaurant is located at 3926 W. Nine Mile Road and Telegraph in Southfield.

“Vaccination can prevent the disease if given within 14 days after potential exposure,” said Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for Oakland County. “Southeast Michigan is experiencing a serious hepatitis A outbreak. All residents are urged to get vaccinated, especially food handlers and healthcare providers, and to wash hands thoroughly.”

As of Nov. 29, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed 555 cases of hepatitis A related to the outbreak that started in August 2016.

Below is a break-down of the cases by county/city:

Macomb County: 172

City of Detroit: 140

Wayne County: 98

Oakland County: 82

St. Clair County: 18

Monroe County: 8

Washtenaw County: 8

Livingston County: 5

Isabella County: 5. Read more on those cases here

Sanilac County: 5

Lapeer County: 4

Ingham County: 4

Calhoun County: 1

Clare County: 1

Genesee County: 1

Hillsdale County: 1

Huron County: 1

Michigan Department of Corrections: 1

“Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months,” said Dr. Pamela Hackert, medical director for the Health Division. “Hepatitis A is contagious but preventable with vaccination, good hygiene, and proper sanitation of surfaces.”

To reduce the risk of hepatitis A:

Get the hepatitis A vaccine.

Wash hands frequently, especially after using the bathroom, changing diapers, and before preparing and eating food. Rub hands vigorously with soap and warm running water for at least 20 seconds.

Clean and disinfect all surface areas, especially while someone in the household or workplace has symptoms. Particular care needs to be taken with areas such as toilets, sinks, trash, door knobs, and faucet handles.

Do not prepare food if you have symptoms and refrain from food preparation for at least three days after symptoms have ended.

Exclude ill food service workers from the establishment immediately until clearance from OCHD is received.

