Attorney: White nationalist to speak March 14 in Cincinnati

An attorney says white nationalist Richard Spencer's planned appearance at the University of Cincinnati has been scheduled for next March 14, but the school says no contract has been signed yet.

The appearance would fall during the university's spring break, when few students would be on campus.

Michigan attorney Kyle Bristow has been trying to get Spencer booked onto college campuses. Some universities have refused, and he has lawsuits against Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State.

The University of Cincinnati trustees in October condemned hate while defending a decision to allow Spencer to speak, a planned appearance the school president says is stirring fear. The trustees' resolution cited the fundamental role of free speech at a public university.

Spencer uses the term "alt-right" to describe a mix of racism, white nationalism and anti-immigration views.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.