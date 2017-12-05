Caro hospital joins McLaren Health Care

Caro Community Hospital is joining McLaren Health Care.

The hospital's board of trustees made the announcement on Tuesday.

"This transaction will secure the future of CCH and grow and expand health services available to the residents of Tuscola County and surrounding markets. The final definitive agreement has been signed, making CCH a wholly-owned subsidiary of McLaren Health Care," the hospital said in a press release.

The hospital's board of trustees and the McLaren Health Care board committed to health services growth, improving the facility and equipment, and recruiting physicians and employees under the acquisition, the press release said.

“The CCH Board of Trustees have not taken this big step lightly. Through significant due diligence, much discussion, and contemplation, we have come to the decision that a formal transaction with McLaren Healthcare is in the best interest of the residents of Caro and all of the surrounding communities that we serve” said Marc Augsburger, President and CEO of CCH. “Our community is not at risk of losing their long term Hospital. In fact, the growth that CCH has experienced over the past five years is just the beginning of what the future will bring to our communities."

The board of trustees for Caro Community Hospital will continue to govern the hospital.

“Our commitment will be to work closely with CCH’s leadership and medical staff to identify physician and hospital services that add value and meet the health and wellness needs of the community. Caro Community Hospital will play an important role in the advancement of our strategic vision for the Thumb area of Michigan. We are honored by the confidence and trust placed in McLaren by Caro’s board of trustees," McLaren's President and CEO Phil Incarnati said.

