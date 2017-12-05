Police: Man poses as boy, asks students to send inappropriate photos

Police are investigating an incident involving a 37-year-old man posing as a young boy on Instagram.

The suspect portrayed himself as a 12-year-old boy and asked several young female students to send him inappropriate photos, the Tittabawassee Township Police Department said.

The students all attend Freeland Schools.

Police have identified the suspect, executed search warrants and been in contact with the students' parents, Tittabawassee Township Police Det. Brian Berg said.

Freeland Schools Superintendent Matt Cairy barred the suspect from going to any of the district's schools or attending any school events.

If you have any information regarding this matter of if your child received an Instagram message from the usernames "Saginawbaseball;trevor" "tKnightFreeland:Saginaw Baseball" or "23basketballJones23;Knight," you are asked to contact Berg at bberg@tittabawassee.org.

The incident remains under investigation.

"Upset, angry. I find it disgusting," said Stephen Peterson, parent.

He is disturbed, but thankful his 8-year-old daughter doesn't have an Instagram account.

"I feel a little unprotected of her a little bit. It makes me want to go find that guy," Peterson said.

Police have identified the suspect, but they will not identify him. Police said the man is not going to do it again and he is not allowed on school grounds.

"Just because he says he's not going to do it again doesn't mean he's not going to do it again. There should be some type of punishment," Peterson said.

It is unclear how many kids the man contacted, but Cairy said emails have been sent to all parents in the district.

"As a school district we're going to do whatever we can to protect our students and make sure they're safe," Cairy said.

