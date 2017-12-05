Salvation Army chapter $70K short of goal

Time is ticking for a local Salvation Army chapter in desperate need of its community's help.

The Salvation Army Midland Corps is tens of thousands of dollars short of its end of the year goal.

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign is in full swing, but the donations still have a long way to go - especially in cities like Midland.

"We're just a little past halfway in terms of the number of days we'll be out there ringing, but our actual kettles are only at about 40 percent of where we need to be for the entire year," Capt. Brian Goodwill said.

So far they have raised $38,000 out of their $108,000 goal.

"This time of year it really helps us to bring in a whole lot of money that's used not just during the Christmas season, but really all year long," Goodwill said.

Those donations help provide rent for families facing evictions and pay for utility bills. The money also helps support community programs.

If that goal isn't reached the Salvation Army will have to adjust its budget.

"And kind of look where we're spending funds. We always want to try and make sure that as much money as possible is going back to our community, the folks here in Midland who are in need," Goodwill said.

Even though they are still under their goal, Goodwill said there is still plenty of time left to donate before the end of the year.

"Every little bit helps us as we try to help our community, but that little bit of change really adds up. I mean, the end of our kettle season we get roughly $20,000 in coins," Goodwill said.

The Salvation Army is collecting donations until Dec. 23.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.