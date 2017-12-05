Kids fill shopping carts with toys for Shop With a Hero event

Local youngsters got the chance to fill their carts with holiday cheer and spend the day shopping with a hometown hero.

It happened Tuesday at the Meijer store on Gratiot in Saginaw. Dozens of kids went on a shopping spree with the county's finest.

Jayden Valdez, 8, was rolling through Meijer alongside her new friend Lloyd Zimmerman. Zimmerman is with the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office.

Jayden was just one of about 80 kids who were hand selected from the community to take part in the annual Shop With a Hero event at Meijer.

Each child is paired with a hero, like Zimmerman, and given a $100 gift card to spend on whatever they want.

The shopping experience brought Jayden's mom Ashleigh to tears.

"She's worked really hard at being a good student. We have a lot of problems at home with some things. So this was a bonus for her," she said.

While the gift card was meant just for Jayden, she insisted on spreading the holiday cheer and got a chair for her niece.

She left the store with a cart full of toys and a smile thanks to her new friend.

"That's what it's all about, putting that smile on that face," Zimmerman said.

The Meijer in Birch Run hosted another event with 20 more kids.

While the kids got to fill their carts with toys and other fun goodies, the parents were on the other side of the store filling their own cart with free groceries and essentials.

