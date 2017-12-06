Ric's Food Center in Hemlock to close

A longtime grocery store will soon close in a Mid-Michigan community.

Ric's Food Center in Hemlock is part of a chain that started 40 years ago in Mt. Pleasant.

However, beginning Sunday, the Hemlock store will begin a liquidation sale and close for good once the food runs out.

The owner told TV5 that Ric's is trying to find its longtime employees new jobs.

