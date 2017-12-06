Remodeled Kroger in Saginaw Twp. to celebrate its grand re-opening

After months of construction, a Mid-Michigan grocery store will celebrate its grand re-opening.

The Kroger on State Street in Saginaw Township will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The store has been completely remodeled and added more personal scan and checkout lanes.

The first 400 shoppers will get a $10 Kroger gift card.

