Wind Escort issued for Mackinac Bridge

A Wind Escort has been issued Wednesday for the Mackinac Bridge as strong winds continue to rip through Michigan.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority said the alert requires an escort of certain 'high profile' vehicles across the bridge.

Examples of high profile vehicles include pickup trucks with campers; cars with small boats, bicycles or luggage attached to the roof; Ryder or U-Haul trucks; any vehicle pulling a boat; semi-tractors with enclosed trailers and all trailers with side walls over two feet in height.

Drivers are asked to reduce their speed to 20 mph as they approach the bridge and be prepared to stop.

Bridge personnel are also stationed at both ends of the structure to provide instructions regarding how and when to proceed across the bridge.

If you are planning to travel to the Straits area, please tune to AM radio 530 or 1610 for updates.

