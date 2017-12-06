Mother calls for 'Sleeping Beauty' to be banned from school

A mother’s concern is going viral.

Sarah Hall from Newcastle, England is calling for “Sleeping Beauty” to be banned from her six-year-old son’s school because of inappropriate "sexual behaviour."

Tell you what, while we are still seeing narratives like this in school, we are never going to change ingrained attitudes to sexual behaviour #MeToo #consent #mysonissix pic.twitter.com/3g4gyjifi9 — Sarah Hall (@Hallmeister) November 19, 2017

She believes the story is promoting problematic themes about sexual misconduct and consent when Prince Phillip kisses an unconscious Princess Aurora.

It’s not ok to wake a stranger with a kiss so why teach our kids it is? @thepooluk #thepool https://t.co/kSQUrH6oUd — Sarah Hall (@Hallmeister) November 26, 2017

What do you think of her request? Take our poll below.

