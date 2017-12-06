Mother calls for 'Sleeping Beauty' to be banned from school - WNEM TV 5

Mother calls for 'Sleeping Beauty' to be banned from school

A mother’s concern is going viral.

Sarah Hall from Newcastle, England is calling for “Sleeping Beauty” to be banned from her six-year-old son’s school because of inappropriate "sexual behaviour." 

She believes the story is promoting problematic themes about sexual misconduct and consent when Prince Phillip kisses an unconscious Princess Aurora.

