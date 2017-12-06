Woman hurt in Sanilac County crash

Authorities say alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that sent one woman to the hospital.

It happened about 12:10 a.m. Dec. 6 p.m. on Greening Road between E. Sanilac Road and Hyde Road in Sanilac Township.

Investigators said a 41-year-old Port Sanilac woman was heading southbound on Greening Road when her vehicle left the roadway on the east side of the road.

The vehicle hit several trees before it rolled onto its passenger side.

Deputies had to search the area before they found the woman in her vehicle. They freed her and she was taken to McKenzie Hospital for treatment.

Police said the woman was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The name of the driver is being withheld pending charges.

