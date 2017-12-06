Police: 2 dead after 5-vehicle crash on I-65

Authorities say two people are dead following a five-vehicle crash involving four trucks and a car along Interstate 65 in northern Indiana.

Police say a truck driven by a Michigan man was stopped for a crash Tuesday near Lafayette in Tippecanoe County and a truck pulling a flatbed driven by a man from Sherman, Illinois, was stopped behind him along with a car.

Police say a box truck driven by 62-year-old man from Florissant, Missouri, was slowing when a truck pulling a car hauler approached. Police say the 31-year-old driver of that truck, who is from Plainfield, Indiana, apparently didn't see the stopped traffic.

Police say the crash pushed the car underneath the flatbed, killing the car's driver 49-year-old Marvin Rea and passenger 34-year-old Kelli Nicole Bradley, both of Gary.

