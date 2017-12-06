Missing man with Alzheimer's found - WNEM TV 5

Missing man with Alzheimer's found

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities have found a missing Mid-Michigan man.

D/Sgt. Brad Wangler with the Flint Township Police Department said 70-year-old Robert Hayes of Detroit left Heritage Manor on Beecher Road, west of Ballenger, at about 7 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6. 

Flint Township Police report he was found shortly after noon in downtown Flint.  They also confirm that he is okay.

Wangler said Hayes is an Alzheimer's patient and has a history of heart issues. 

"He actually ran away from a staff member so he is quite mobile," Wangler said.

