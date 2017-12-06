Police look to identify two crime victims

Authorities are looking to identify two women they believe were victims of a crime.

Saginaw Township Police released Wednesday surveillance video photos of the two women on Facebook.

Investigators said the woman in a purple coat was accompanied to the store with another woman in a dark purple coat.

They said the women may have been victims of a crime and were not aware of it. No further details were released.

If you can identify one or both of these subject please contact Detective Jackson at 989-791-7226.

