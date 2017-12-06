Police: Man arrested in home invasion shined light on female victims

Authorities have arrested a Mt. Pleasant man after they say he broke into two women’s homes and shined a light on them while they were sleeping.

It happened about 6:53 a.m. Dec. 4 on the 1100 block of West Camps Drive.

PIO Jeff Browne with the Mt. Pleasant Police Department said officers were called after a man reportedly entered an unlocked apartment and shined a flashlight on a woman who was sleeping in her bedroom.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

The woman woke up and confronted the suspect before he fled the scene.

When officers arrived in the area, Browne said they found a man running down the railroad tracks matching the description of the suspect that was given by the woman.

Officers tried to stop the man, but he continued to run for several more blocks. He was taken into custody after a struggle with police, Browne said.

During their investigation, officers learned of another incident that took place earlier in the morning in the same area.

Browne said in that incident the suspect let himself into the home, pulled the covers off a female victim and shined his flashlight on her body.

The victim sat up in bed and the suspect fled the scene, Browne said.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Charles Henry of Mt. Pleasant. He's been charged with one count of first degree home invasion, two counts of assault/restricting/obstructing a police officer, one county of lying to a peace officer, one count of sex offender failing to comply with registration act, and two counts of breaking and entering.

He is being held in the Isabella County Jail on a $70,000 bond – ten percent surety.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.