WantedWednesday: Police locate Kaitlin Penny

Authorities have located a wanted woman.

Kaitlin Mary Penny, 32, was wanted on a criminal bench warrant for failure to appear after an original charge for possession of dangerous drugs, Midland Police Department said.

She is described as 5’5” tall and approximately 150 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Midland Police report they located her Wednesday afternoon.

