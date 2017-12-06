#WantedWednesday: Police locate Kaitlin Penny - WNEM TV 5

#WantedWednesday: Police locate Kaitlin Penny

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: Midland Police Department Source: Midland Police Department
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities have located a wanted woman.

Kaitlin Mary Penny, 32, was wanted on a criminal bench warrant for failure to appear after an original charge for possession of dangerous drugs, Midland Police Department said.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

She is described as 5’5” tall and approximately 150 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Midland Police report they located her Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.