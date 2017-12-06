Double check that bill! Police warn about counterfeit money

Law enforcement officials are warning residents and businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit money.

The Birch Run Police Department said there have been several counterfeit $50 bills being passed around in the Birch Run area.

Investigators found the money is actually washed out $10 bills.

Police warn businesses and consumers to pay close attention to the security strip.

Some tips to identify counterfeit money include:

Feel the bill: It should be slightly rough unlike the paper used to make fake bills which is much more smooth.

Tilt the bill: The number in the bottom right corner should change colors between green and copper. That's color-shifting ink that can't be duplicated by copy cats.

Put the bill up to light: You should be able to see a security strip with the denomination of the bill.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.