Double check that bill! Police warn about counterfeit money

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
BIRCH RUN, MI (WNEM) -

Law enforcement officials are warning residents and businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit money.

The Birch Run Police Department said there have been several counterfeit $50 bills being passed around in the Birch Run area.

Investigators found the money is actually washed out $10 bills.

Police warn businesses and consumers to pay close attention to the security strip.

Some tips to identify counterfeit money include:

  • Feel the bill: It should be slightly rough unlike the paper used to make fake bills which is much more smooth.
  • Tilt the bill: The number in the bottom right corner should change colors between green and copper. That's color-shifting ink that can't be duplicated by copy cats.
  • Put the bill up to light: You should be able to see a security strip with the denomination of the bill.

