Do you know this guy? Deputies looking for suspect in Speedway armed robbery

Deputies are looking for a man they said robbed a Speedway gas station.

It happened shortly before midnight on Dec. 5 at the Speedway on Saginaw Road in Bay County.

A clerk told investigators that a man kept his hand inside his coat as if he was hiding a weapon, although no weapon was seen.

He got away with $101 from the cash register.

Footage from surveillance cameras shows the suspect is a man, around 5’6” – 5’7”, with a slim build and short facial hair.

A Michigan State Police K9 was called in to try and track the suspect but was unsuccessful.

If you have any information, call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 895-4050.

