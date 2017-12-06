Detroit TV anchor accused of harassment placed on leave - WNEM TV 5

Detroit TV anchor accused of harassment placed on leave

DETROIT (AP) -

Detroit television station WXYZ says it has placed anchor Malcom Maddox on administrative leave while it investigates allegations that it ignored sexual harassment complaints against him.

WXYZ announced the action Wednesday on its website after a Detroit pastor, Rev. W.J. Rideout, said at a news conference the television station ignored the complaints made by employees against Maddox.

Maddox doesn't have a published home telephone number and he could not be reached for comment.

