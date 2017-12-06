Police investigate after body found in Flint - WNEM TV 5

Police investigate after body found in Flint

Posted: Updated:
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Flint police are investigating after a body was found in the city.

The body was found inside a vacant home on the 1300 block of Pinehurst.

Police responded to the scene Wednesday afternoon.

TV5 will update once more information is available.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.