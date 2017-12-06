Missing woman last seen on Nov. 29

Police are investigating after a 71-year-old Mid-Michigan woman was last seen a week ago.

Fannie “Marie” Diggs was last seen on Nov. 29.

Family members filed a missing person’s report with Buena Vista Township Police on Dec. 4.

Diggs is 5’8” tall, and drivers a 1996 burgundy Silverado truck with a top cab. The vehicle has a license plate 4375F9.

No picture is currently available.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 911.

