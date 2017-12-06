Man surprises struggling restaurant owner by paying off her car

Christmas is still a few weeks away, but in true holiday spirit one struggling restaurant owner got the surprise of a lifetime.

One top of the usual holiday stress, she was worried her doors wouldn't stay open much longer. That's when a fellow restaurant owner heard about her financial woes and stepped in to giver her some piece of mind.

"We're a new business and every new business is going to take time to build. I knew that," said Michelle Perrault, owner of Ro Ro's restaurant in Bay City.

She said she used every last cent she had to launch her dream.

Starting from scratch is not easy and car payments don't wait for your business to make a profit.

"I was behind," Perrault said.

The financial hardship caused Perrault to have thoughts about possibly losing her business. Little did she know, help was on the way.

"I contacted my board of directors and asked if we could pay her car payment for her," said Ruthy Shemanski, manager of City Market.

Shemanski reached out to the other tenants in the market to see if they would also pitch in. That's where Greg Buzzard stepped in. The two approached Perrault.

"Asked her how much she owed on her car," Shemanski said.

The next day Buzzard, owner of That Guy's BBQ, gave Perrault the money to pay her car off.

"It was really exciting to be a part of that," Shemanski said.

It was exciting for Buzzard too.

"That's just what we do. I mean, when there's a need you gotta fill it," Buzzard said.

Buzzard said he knows what it's like to struggle. That's why he wanted to help Perrault any way he could. He hopes others will follow his lead.

"If more people, you know, took care of each other this world would be a better place," Buzzard said.

Perrault said she can't thank Buzzard enough. She is relieved her business still has a chance to move forward, thanks to the kindness of others this holiday season.

"You hear so much about the bad in the world and there are still good people in the world. You know, there really are," Perrault said.

