Local students show their smarts at Student Technology Showcase

Students from across the state presented their technological inventions and showcased their brilliance at the state capitol on Wednesday.

C'Yana Hall, 10, was one of several students who attended the Student Technology Showcase.

Dozens of students from across the state, including those from Grand Blanc and Frankenmuth school districts, were invited to present on Wednesday.

C'Yana and her teammates at Mason Elementary in Grand Blanc call themselves the Robo-Girls.

"We use robots and we wanted to shorten that up to be like girly and fun. So we came up with Robo-Girls," said Lauren Piscopink, fifth grader.

The Robo-Girls went to work and earned themselves a top spot and a booth at Wednesday's showcase.

"It's really tough, but we got through it and we were the first all girl team in our whole school to get done with it. And first place and we got invited to come here," C'Yana said.

It doesn't stop there. Students who presented on Wednesday also had the option of belonging to robotics teams internationally.

Jenna Houser, technology explorations teacher for Grand Blanc schools, said that creates more opportunities to learn.

"Through this they've been able to work on their creativity, their collaboration, their communication skills and most importantly for them to build some friendships and some long-lasting problem solving skills that are applying to the real world," Houser said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.