Officials hold meeting on contaminated water at Wurtsmith Air Force base

As the city of Flint continues to climb out of the devastating water crisis, another Mid-Michigan community is hoping to avoid a crisis of their own.

Two years ago drinking water wells around the old Wurtsmith Air Force base in Iosco County tested positive for hazardous chemicals. Work has continued ever since to determine how widespread the issue is.

A public meeting was held Wednesday night to update the community on the situation.

“We’re hearing a lot of talk, but we’re not seeing a lot of action," said Tony Spaniola, Van Etten Lake resident.

Spaniola is tired of seeing foam washing ashore at his home. He lives just a stones throw away from Wurtsmith Air Force base in Oscoda.

Spaniola claims the foam is a by-product of harmful chemicals used at the base many years ago. He said he’s tried to get state and federal officials to clean the area up.

"I sent a letter to a governor, to the Air Force in November. The lake association sent one before that. I’ve gotten no response," he said.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality confirmed to TV5 the foam is a concern.

“There seems to be a problem in the lake that generates a really white foam that has the chemicals of concern that we’re very worried about which are PFOA and PFOS,” Mike Jury said.

So what is the Air Force doing to clean it up? Spokesperson Matt Marrs said the Air Force is in the process of testing the area and gathering information. Then they will decide what to do next.

"It is a step in the tiered approach. And from the analysis that we get from that tiered approach we will look at actions to take. We’ve been here for close to 100 years and we’re going to stay here. And we’ll always be working and trying to be good neighbors," Marrs said.

They are taking part in a series of meetings to update the community on the contamination in the area.

Spaniola said he’s been to the meetings before. He said officials are doing a lot of talking about how they’ll address the problem of PFOS from the air base, but he wants to see more.

"We need to see action," Spaniola said.

