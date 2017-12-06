Man who crashed truck into grocery store gets year in jail

A man who drove his truck into a grocery store has been sentenced to a year in jail and ordered to pay restitution.

Matthew Krueger was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to malicious destruction of a building. The Muskegon Chronicle reports he also must serve 18 months of probation and comply with a mental health treatment plan.

Krueger drove his pickup into the front entrance of a Shopko store in Hart on May 3, causing $52,000 in damages. No one was hurt.

Oceana County Prosecutor Joseph Bizon says Krueger was found to be competent to stand trial prior to his plea.

Krueger was charged with crashing his pickup into a Coast Guard gate in Grand Haven in 2015. He was found insane and ordered to a state psychiatric center.

