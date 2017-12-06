Bakery worker gets 90 days for putting metal in bread

A man who authorities say put metal into bread at a Norton Shores bakery has been sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Adam Brooks learned his sentence Wednesday after pleading no contest to a charge of placing harmful objects in food. WOOD-TV reports Brooks also faces 20 months of probation and must pay more than $2,400 in court fees and restitution. A poisoning food charge was dropped.

Brooks was arrested in March after other employees at R.W. Bakers in Norton Shores notified managers.

Authorities have said none of the bread ended up available for purchase or consumption.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing.

