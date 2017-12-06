Mom pleads guilty to child abuse - WNEM TV 5

Mom pleads guilty to child abuse

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A 22-year-old mother pleaded guilty to child abuse.

Kasandra Headings pleaded guilty to burning her infant daughter's foot with a lighter, the Midland County Prosecutor's Office said.

The incident happened on Jan. 8, 2017.

Headings pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of second-degree child abuse.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Headings remains in jail.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.