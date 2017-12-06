Cold just getting started

Whether you make friends or peace with it, the cold weather is here to stay. Wednesday offered up another round of biting winds, clouds, and even a few snow showers, and we're going to be running lap after lap in a similar pattern that will carry us well beyond the upcoming weekend.

Overnight

With a powerful low pressure system over Hudson Bay still caught in a sharp upper-level trough, we'll remain stuck under the same windy and cold conditions tonight. Winds will start to take a more northwesterly jog, remaining in the 10-20 mph range. This will keep cloudy skies in place, along with some occasional snow showers.

We'll at least see one benefit from the clouds, helping to ease the overnight temperature drop. Lows will take a dip into the low 20s, but wind chills will again hover closer to the teens and single-digits. If not for the clouds, it could have been even colder.

Thursday

Another breezy day is ahead of us as we venture into the second half of the work week. Northwesterly winds during the morning will do their part in producing a more substantial wave of lake effect snow showers, pushing them much farther inland than we have seen thus far.

Thursday's snow showers are likely to pack a slightly increased punch, and could result in a dusting of snow. This includes the roads, so make sure to remain alert in your Thursday travels! Outside of the snow shower chances, we'll remain under mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.

Highs will be limited to the low 30s, with wind chills again in the teens and 20s. Winds will take a turn back toward the west later in the day, and will also begin to diminish. This will bring about an end to the snow showers, and ease some of the bite in the cold. Fortunate, since Thursday night's lows are headed for the middle and upper teens.

Friday & Beyond

More clouds than sun again for Friday, but the break in the snow shower activity won't hold for long. A small disturbance will skirt through the Great Lakes later in the day, stirring up a new wave of scattered snow that could again make for some slippery conditions on the roads. Highs remaining in the low 30s.

Hot on the heels of Friday's small disturbance will be another one for Saturday. This one will drag a reinforcing shot of cold air into the region with it, and chances look good for a steadier, light snow to break out. Continuing throughout most of the day, there is a growing chance that we could be in for our first widespread accumulation of the season. It will be on the lighter side, but a general 1"-3" of snow will be possible for the first half of the weekend. Highs Saturday only topping the upper 20s.

Snow takes a break on Sunday, but the cold won't. In fact, we're likely in for a shot of even colder air early next week! Take a look in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

