Preparing for the first accumulation

Three days into our cold snap now, and hopefully you're finding a way to adjust to it. Either that, or maybe you're just avoiding it as much as possible. Still no end in sight, but it looks like we're about to get a chance to, dare I say, enjoy the cold this weekend.

Overnight

Another night, another cold slate of temperatures. Scattered lake effect snow showers on our Thursday evening will diminish overnight as winds begin to shift into the southwest. We'll be left with partly to mostly cloudy skies to take us into Friday morning.

>> Current Temperatures and Winds across Mid-Michigan <<

While the shifting winds will cut out the snow showers, don't expect the added bite to go anywhere just yet. Low temperatures will settle around 20 degrees, but those 10-15 mph winds will have it feeling more like the teens and single-digits.

Friday

A brief window of sun will greet us on Friday morning, but clouds will come pouring back in by afternoon. A small disturbance skirting through the Great Lakes late will stir up a new wave of scattered snow showers that could again make for some slippery conditions on the roads for the drive home. Highs remaining in the low 30s.

Scattered snow showers on Friday evening will develop into a steady light snow after midnight as a new disturbance dives south across Wisconsin. Lows will take a dive into the low 20s once again, but this time around we'll get a marked break from the wind. Some location could see around 1" of accumulation by daybreak.

Saturday

Periods of light snow will continue throughout most of Saturday. As an area of low pressure cuts across the southern Michigan border, it will pick up some additional moisture off of Lake Michigan and Lake Huron, resulting in some enhancement near and south of Saginaw Bay. By the time the system departs on Sunday evening, a general 1"-3" of total accumulation is expected across most of Mid-Michigan. Areas that receive enhancement could see the totals climb closer to the 4" mark.

Lighter winds will aid in the snow accumulation, but should keep wind chills to a minimum. Highs Saturday will reach near 30 degrees..

If you thought it was cold already, wait until next week! Take a look in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

