Cash reward offered for suspect believed to be armed and dangerous

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect believed to be armed and dangerous.

Darius Griffin, 33, is wanted for assault with intent to murder for a shooting on Nov. 21.

He is believed to be in the Flint area and is considered armed and dangerous, Crime Stoppers said.

Griffin is 5'11" and 200 pounds.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to Griffin's arrest.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

