MTA partners with Consumers Energy for alternative fuel facility

Consumers Energy and Flint's Mass Transportation Authority have entered an agreement to build a private fueling station.

The station will be owned and operated by Consumers and will dispense compressed natural gas to MTA vehicles, MTA said in a press release.

The MTA fleet will have 50 new compressed natural gas vehicles arriving over the next 20 months.

The station will be built at the MTA's alternative fuel facility at Dort and Maple Road in Grand Blanc. It will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for public use as well.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the MTA to advance our alternative fuel program for current and future needs while providing a benefit to area businesses and the public,” said Ed Benning, MTA General Manager and CEO. “We’re looking forward to working with Consumers Energy.”

