Water distribution sites could close in Flint

The water distribution sites in Flint could soon close down.

Rich Baird, advisor to Gov. Rick Snyder, met with city and state officials Wednesday night.

He said if the results of water quality tests conducted in the city of Flint in November and December are the same or better than test results shown over the last year, the distribution sites could close in January, Mayor Karen Weaver's office said in a press release.

Weaver said she is concerned about the sites closing and residents no longer being provided free bottled water.

"I need to hear from the medical and public health professionals on this issue first. This is a public health issue, and I am taking my lead, my direction, from the medical community," Weaver said. "Before I can support this move, I need to hear from the doctors we have been working with for the last two years. Professionals including, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, Dr. Pamela Pugh, Dr. Lawrence Reynolds and the Greater Flint Health Coalition. I need to hear from them before I can get behind this decision and I would hope that state officials would ask for their professional opinions as well, before shutting down the PODs. The health and well-being of the people of Flint is too important. We must put them first."

