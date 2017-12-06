Police: Teens rob man during online marketplace exchange

Online marketplaces like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace continue to gain popularity with more and more people using them to sell items secondhand.

A local man was robbed at gunpoint when a recent exchange took a dangerous turn. Now police have stepped in to catch those responsible.

Flint detectives operated a successful sting and made three arrests after a man reported he had been robbed using the letgo app to sell an Apple watch.

The thieves originally told the man to meet at the Marathon gas station off of Pierson Road. Then they switched the location to the much quieter Shamrock Lane.

"Get them away from the public location," Sgt. Alfino Donastorg said.

Then they robbed him at gunpoint.

Flint police decided to use the app to their advantage to meet up with the robbers for an exchange at an apartment complex.

Police set up surveillance and nabbed the suspects.

The three teenagers arrested are being tried as adults. They were charged with armed robbery, felony firearm and using a computer to commit a felony.

Police think they may have done this to other people and said if something like this happened to you to contact police.

If you're thinking of making an exchange, police said the best place to do it is in the lobby of the police station.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.