Detroit police say 3-year-old boy shot in the face, dies

DETROIT (AP) -

Detroit police say a 3-year-old boy has died after being shot in the face on the city's East Side.

Police say the child was shot Wednesday night at about 7:30 and was taken to a local hospital, where he died..

No suspects have been named but police have identified the 22-year-old boyfriend of the child's mother as a person of interest and are urging him to turn himself in to police.

