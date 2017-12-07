A botanical wonder of holiday lights at Dow Gardens

An annual Mid-Michigan Christmas event is attracting huge crowds and dazzling the senses.

The Dow Gardens Christmas Walk and Mid-Michigan Homecare's Stars in the Gardens is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit.

"So, we kind of started right after Halloween, lighting the gardens, figuring out what areas we want to highlight we do love highlighting the horticulture,” said Carolynn Paten with Dow Gardens.

You'll be able to walk through a wonderland of lights through this botanical attraction. The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6.

There will also be a special holiday tribute event Friday, Dec. 8 through Saturday, Dec. 9. The walk is also a fundraiser for Mid-Michigan Homecare. This year it started on November 1.

"We sell porcelain ornaments which are $25 each, which are in memory of or honor of loved ones, and their names are then posted on beautiful placards in Dow Gardens barn during the Christmas walk,” said Christie Kant with Mid-Michigan Homecare.

Every year this is a huge event in Midland, and it really brings the entire community together.

"People look to us as a family tradition, it's something they do annually, kind of kicks off their holiday season, and it's a great thing to do with your friends and family,” Paten said.

There's also something new this year.

"The home of Herbert and Grace Dow is absolutely beautiful and this is the first year we've decorated the inside so that is definitely something I would suggest that people come see,” Paten said.

If you can’t make it to the Christmas Walk this week, the event will be held again on Dec. 15 and 16.

