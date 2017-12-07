Doctor credited with exposing Flint water crisis to receive award

A doctor who is known for bravely exposing Flint's water crisis is being honored Thursday.

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha will receive the Union for Reform Judaism's highest honor known as the 2017 Bearer of Light Award.

The URJ president said she is a true inspiration for standing up for what's right no matter how great the risk.

The award ceremony takes place in Boston.

The presentation will be livestreamed online at 10 a.m.

>>Watch here<<

