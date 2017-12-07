Off-duty officer gets ride home despite suspected DUI

Dash cam video shows the officer was allegedly driving the wrong way on Woodward in Ferndale. (Source: CNN)

A police chief if Michigan says he's embarrassed that one of his officers was given a pass for suspected drunk driving.

Roseville Officer David Raymer, 40, of Macomb Township, was arraigned on reckless driving charges Wednesday. He allegedly was driving the wrong way on Woodward on Nov. 9 in Ferndale.

Dash cam video of the incident show the officer who pulled him over calling his supervisor. He was told first to bring him to the Ferndale police station.

Then, without ever testing him for his blood alcohol content, the supervisor had police drive him and a passenger home.

Ferndale police said the department would be going through an educational program about intoxicated driving and their policies. The Roseville police chief said the officer who was pulled over has never been in trouble before.

"Obviously this is an embarrassing moment. We are embarrassed. We are supposed to be held to a higher standard than the average person. It's something we expect. It's something we understand when we take this job and sometimes unfortunately we fail in that endeavor,” said Chief James Berlin, Roseville Police.

Berlin said he is going to look at the evidence and then make a decision on what’s next for Raymer.

