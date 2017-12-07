Ready for some snow that sticks? This is your weekend

Like a broken record, our weather story is going to repeat as we get ready to enter the second half of the traditional workweek. We've seen scattered lake-effect snow showers and flurries at times through the last few days and plenty of cold, and it looks like that continues for Thursday.

Today & Tonight

Cold temperatures are still the big story as we get ready to kick off our Thursday, with plenty of locations starting the day in the lower and middle 20s. While the winds aren't quite as strong as yesterday, we have plenty of wind chills in the teens, and even single digits out the door.

As we go through today, we expect temperatures to jump into the upper 20s and low 30s, but with winds still blowing around 5 to 15 miles per hour and gusting to around 20 miles per hour out of the west northwesterly direction, we expect wind chills in the teens and low 20s for much of the day.

In addition to the snow, we have flurries and light snow showers passing through the area this morning. As always, keep an eye out for any slick areas, but this snow is on the lighter side, so we do not expect much in the way of accumulation.

Scattered flurries and lake-effect snow will remain possible at times through today, a better chance than yesterday, but accumulations should remain light through the afternoon and evening as well.

If there are any locations who may get close to an inch, it will be in areas closest to the lake-effect snow belts near US-127, such as Roscommon and Ogemaw counties, possibly into parts of Clare County.

Snow showers should wind down tonight as winds take a more west southwesterly turn, with any lingering overnight snow in our northern counties. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions, with temperatures falling into the teens and low 20s tonight.

We'll likely start tomorrow with wind chills in the single digits in many areas, so be prepared to really bundle up tomorrow morning.

Friday & Saturday

We'll start the day off quiet on Friday, which is definitely great news for the last day of the workweek. We may even start the day with a little bit of sun in spots, before clouds fill back in like they did on Wednesday.

Wind chills will be chilly on Friday, starting in the single digits in many areas. Like the last few days, winds will still be breezy and keep it feeling like the teens and lower 20s during the afternoon hours. Those winds will be out of the west southwest around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts near 25 miles per hour.

Later on in the day, mainly in the evening, snow showers will return to the area and continue into Saturday morning. This will be a clipper system moving in from the north, which is expected to lead to a wide swath of accumulating snow around the area.

At this moment, it looks like snow totals will be around 1-3" for most of the area, but it is possible there could be some locally higher amounts in areas near the lakeshore where lake enhancement is possible.

Take this as an early expectation and be sure to check into the forecast over the next 24-36 hours as we refine the forecast. Below, is the current outlook expected by noon Saturday. Some of the snow included in the 3-5" at Houghton Lake may include some lake-effect snow that precedes the main clipper.

