High wind warning issued for Mighty Mac - WNEM TV 5

High wind warning issued for Mighty Mac

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: Mackinac Bridge Authority Source: Mackinac Bridge Authority
STRAITS OF MACKINAC (WNEM) -

Officials are warning drivers to take their time if crossing the Mackinac Bridge Thursday.

A High Wind Warning has been issued by the Mackinac Bridge Authority.

The warning means all drivers are asked to reduce their speed to a maximum of 20 mph, turn on their four-way flashers, and use the outside lane.

Vehicles vulnerable to high winds include pick-up trucks with campers, motor homes, vehicles pulling trailers and others.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.