Man dies after being struck by vehicle while clearing snow

Authorities say a 25-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle while clearing snow from the driveway of his home in Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula.

The Grand Traverse County sheriff's department says Tyler Dean Troyer of Kingsley was struck Wednesday evening after a 29-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle and went off the roadway. Investigators say wintry road conditions likely were a factor.

The sheriff's department says Troyer was using a snowblower when he was hit. Sheriff's deputies closed the road near the home for several hours to conduct their investigation.

