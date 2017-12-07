Gladwin hospital named one of the best in the nation

A Mid-Michigan hospital has been named one of the best in the nation.

MidMichigan Medical Center in Gladwin is one of only 18 hospitals in the country to receive the Top Rural Hospital award. This marks the hospital’s second year in a row for receiving this recognition.

The acknowledgment comes from The Economic Alliance for Michigan (EAM), a nonprofit group comprised of Michigan’s largest employers and unions, along with The Leapfrog Group, a Washington D.C-based organization aiming to improve health care quality for consumers.

“Each year roughly only two percent of hospitals in the country receive a Leapfrog Top Hospital award,” said Bret Jackson, president, EAM. “On behalf of EAM and our members, we congratulate MidMichigan Medical Center - Gladwin for achieving this exceptional status once again.”

The elite award is one of the most competitive honors American hospitals can receive in safety and quality.

The other Michigan hospitals receiving the Top Hospital award are:

OSF St. Francis Hospital, Escanaba, Top Rural Hospital

St. Joseph Mercy Oakland, Pontiac, Top Teaching Hospital

St. Joseph Mercy – Chelsea, Top General Hospital

