Shoppers get great deals on surrendered, donated, seized items

The state of Michigan’s surplus store, MiStore, will open its doors to the public for a one-day holiday sale in Lansing.

Items seized by police, donated to the state, or left unclaimed at public properties will be available for purchase on Saturday, Dec. 16.

“Every year we have a great turnout for the holiday sale,” said Carrie Rambo, manager of the state’s surplus program. “This year, we have items ranging from computers, phones and cameras, to sporting goods, musical equipment, tools and much more.”

The one-day store will be open from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

MiStore is located at 3111 West St. Joseph, Building 600, in Lansing. Payments can be made with cash and credit cards.

All items are sold as is and no loading assistance will be available. No returns or refunds will be accepted.

