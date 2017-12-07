Deputies: Suspects poured gasoline on couple during home invasion

Two people were tied up, robbed, and had gasoline poured on them during a home invasion.

It happened on Nov. 30 at 1 a.m. as a man and his girlfriend were watching TV at a home in Oakland County’s Independence Township.

The man told investigators he was in the basement when four men wearing ski masks broke in, demanded money, and held the pair at gunpoint.

The homeowner said he previously owned a marijuana dispensary and believed the home invasion was related to that business. He claims he got out of it when a man that he knew was pressuring him to sell him marijuana plants, which he refused to do.

During the incident, the suspect poured gasoline on the victims and threatened to set them on fire if they didn’t hand over the money.

The man was also repeatedly kicked in the ribs.

The suspects stole $7,200 in cash from the home, according to investigators.

Investigators are still looking for the suspects.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital where he is expected to recover.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.